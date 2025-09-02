Kannappa OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Manchu Vishnu's Movie
Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa, featuring stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal, is finally set to release on OTT platforms, arriving slightly later than fans had initially anticipated.
Manchu family's prestigious film Kannappa released two months ago to critical acclaim. Though its box office numbers were modest, the film earned praise and satisfaction for Manchu Vishnu and Mohan Babu. Released on June 27, it's now set for OTT release.
Kannappa's OTT release after ten weeks is significant, as Manchu Vishnu had earlier clarified during the film's theatrical launch that it wouldn't stream immediately. The film is now set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 4th, delighting fans eagerly waiting online.
Kannappa marks a major milestone in Vishnu Manchu's career, with his powerful portrayal of tribal warrior Tinnadu striking a chord with audiences. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and shot in scenic New Zealand, the film boasts a strong cast and stunning visuals.
Kannappa gained extra star power with special appearances by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. Vishnu Manchu's son Avram made his debut, while daughters Ariana and Viviana appeared in a song. Stephen Devassy's music, especially“Shiva Shiva Shankara,” became a hit. The film traces Tinnadu's journey to becoming Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment