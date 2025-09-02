Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kannappa OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Manchu Vishnu's Movie

Kannappa OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Manchu Vishnu's Movie


2025-09-02 09:00:48
Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa, featuring stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal, is finally set to release on OTT platforms, arriving slightly later than fans had initially anticipated.

Manchu family's prestigious film Kannappa released two months ago to critical acclaim. Though its box office numbers were modest, the film earned praise and satisfaction for Manchu Vishnu and Mohan Babu. Released on June 27, it's now set for OTT release.

Kannappa's OTT release after ten weeks is significant, as Manchu Vishnu had earlier clarified during the film's theatrical launch that it wouldn't stream immediately. The film is now set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 4th, delighting fans eagerly waiting online.

Kannappa marks a major milestone in Vishnu Manchu's career, with his powerful portrayal of tribal warrior Tinnadu striking a chord with audiences. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and shot in scenic New Zealand, the film boasts a strong cast and stunning visuals.

Kannappa gained extra star power with special appearances by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. Vishnu Manchu's son Avram made his debut, while daughters Ariana and Viviana appeared in a song. Stephen Devassy's music, especially“Shiva Shiva Shankara,” became a hit. The film traces Tinnadu's journey to becoming Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

