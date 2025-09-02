Anushka Shetty Returns With 'Ghaati,' Fans Excited About Pushpa Crossover - Read On

Actress Anushka Shetty called the Pushpa–Ghaati crossover idea 'interesting,' imagining Sheelavathi and Pushpa Raj joining forces to fight the mafia, sparking excitement among fans for this potential team-up.

Anushka Shetty makes a powerful comeback to Telugu cinema with Ghaati after a long hiatus. Recently, her remarks about a possible crossover with Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj sparked excitement online, quickly going viral and fueling fan speculation about a larger cinematic universe.

The trailer of Ghaati and Anushka Shetty's striking new look have generated major buzz among fans. Anticipation is high for her strong comeback. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film promises to be a mass commercial entertainer packed with action and powerful performances.

In Ghaati, Anushka Shetty portrays a cannabis smuggler who later turns against the mafia, showcasing a fierce transformation. The film's smuggling backdrop has drawn comparisons to Pushpa, sparking rumors of a possible crossover with Allu Arjun's iconic character, Pushpa Raj.

Anushka Shetty called the crossover idea“interesting,” imagining her character Sheelavathi teaming up with Pushpa Raj to take on the mafia. Her remarks have thrilled fans, who are now eagerly hoping for this powerful on-screen duo to become a reality in the future.

Director Krish highlighted the difference between the films: 'Pushpa' shows individual swag, while 'Ghaati' offers a realistic take on cannabis-related societal issues. 'Ghaati' is set to release on September 5, 2025, promising a powerful story.