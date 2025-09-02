Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry Shares Drainage Strategies To Prevent Flood Damage In Hellonation

Catrina Aubry

How can Rochester homeowners protect their properties from flooding?

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How can Rochester homeowners protect their properties from flooding? In an article for HelloNation , Catrina Aubry, Plumbing Expert and President of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Rochester, explains how proper drainage, routine maintenance, and modern technology can significantly reduce the risk of costly water damage. Her insights provide a roadmap for families who want to safeguard their homes against the challenges of living near Lake Ontario and along the Genesee River.Flooding is not a distant concern in Rochester. Thousands of local properties face measurable flood risk, and rising water levels, heavy rainfall, and long winters with repeated freeze-and-thaw cycles all increase the pressure on drainage systems. When water is not directed safely away from a property, it often pools around foundations, seeps into basements, or overwhelms plumbing systems. Aubry points out that insurance rarely covers these damages in full, leaving families with unexpected and expensive repairs.The early warning signs of poor drainage can seem minor but carry important signals. Lingering water in a yard after a storm, a basement that smells damp even when cleaned, or plumbing fixtures that drain more slowly than usual may all indicate that water is building up where it should not. These issues may appear gradually, but they are evidence of a drainage system that is struggling to protect the home.Aubry emphasizes that the first step in prevention is simple maintenance. Keeping gutters and downspouts clear of leaves ensures water can flow away from the roof and foundation. Extending downspouts farther from the house prevents seepage near basement walls. Yard grading is another critical factor, as soil should slope away from the foundation to discourage pooling. In older neighborhoods, reworking landscaping with berms or shallow trenches can create natural channels that direct water to safer areas.Beyond landscaping, technology offers additional protection. Sump pumps act as a last defense in the basement, removing water before it rises to damaging levels. Many homeowners now choose sump pumps with battery backup to ensure they remain operational during power outages caused by storms. Another key safeguard is the backwater valve, which prevents sewage from flowing back into the home when municipal systems are overwhelmed. These devices provide a vital line of protection when drainage systems face sudden stress.Modern monitoring tools also play a growing role in flood prevention. Smart sensors that detect leaks or rising water levels can alert homeowners early, giving them time to act before major damage occurs. Combined with structural improvements such as French drains, retention trenches, or permeable landscaping, these systems give water safe places to disperse rather than building up near the foundation.Aubry notes that prevention is far less costly than recovery. Standard homeowners insurance typically excludes or limits coverage for flooding, which leaves many families facing bills much larger than expected. By investing in proper drainage and modern safety systems, homeowners protect not only their property but also their financial security and peace of mind.While flood risk will always be part of life in Rochester, it does not have to dictate the future of a home. Aubry explains that with the right combination of maintenance, technology, and thoughtful planning, families can stay ahead of water damage and preserve their most valuable investment.Her article, How Rochester Homeowners Can Prevent Flood Damage with Better Drainage , outlines these strategies in detail. Catrina Aubry of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Rochester offers clear and practical advice in HelloNation for homeowners who want to strengthen their defenses against flooding and avoid the costly aftermath.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Pat McCabe

HelloNation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.