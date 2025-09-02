Visionary Targets Expansion Of Pt. Leamington Deposit, Central Newfoundland
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu %
|Zn %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|PL-004
|195.07
|240.79
|45.72
|0.50
|0.06
|0.15
|3.69
|Including
|201.17
|208.79
|7.62
|0.97
|0.02
|0.02
|1.28
|PL-009
|243.84
|256.03
|12.19
|0.30
|0.02
|0.28
|2.69
|PL-011
|232.41
|252.99
|20.58
|0.45
|0.04
|0.17
|2.18
|Including
|236.22
|242.32
|6.10
|0.69
|0.05
|0.17
|3.00
|PL-011
|263.65
|268.23
|4.58
|0.42
|0.01
|0.17
|4.45
Table 2: Intersections - Lower Footwall Zone included in resource and in the pit shell.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu %
|Zn %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|PL-005
|167.64
|179.83
|12.19
|0.48
|0.01
|0.11
|4.18
|Including
|175.26
|176.57
|1.31
|3.53
|0.06
|0.19
|12.75
|PL-055
|215.25
|251.53
|36.28
|0.40
|0.05
|0.02
|2.55
|Including
|231.75
|240.25
|8.50
|0.76
|0.04
|0.02
|5.20
Visionary plans to target the near surface extension of the LFZ vertically above PL-005. Drilling will also target the area between PL-005 and PL-011 to demonstrate continuity of mineralization both inside and outside of the resource. If successful, copper mineralization in the LFZ will contribute to resource growth.
The LFZ may also represent a separate VMS horizon, deeper in the stratigraphy. If so, it has the potential to host copper-, gold-, zinc- and silver-rich massive sulphide lenses, stacked below the Point Leamington deposit. Visionary plans to use BPEM surveys to test for, and vector towards, massive sulphides below and along strike of the LFZ and drill targets below PL-009 and along strike to increase near surface resources, and discover stacked lenses deeper in the footwall.
Expanding the Point Leamington Deposit at Depth
Many large VMS deposits extend deep below the earth's surface like the famed Kidd Creek Mine which extends to 3km below surface or the Ming deposit defined to 1500m below surface.
The Pt. Leamington deposit has the potential to extend at depth below the constraints of the mineral resource estimate. The most recent hole, drilled in 2004, PL04-077, intersected 4.67m at 4.37 g/t Au, 15.05% Zn, 57.88 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu and PL-056, drilled earlier, intersected 4.51m at 2.27 g/t Au, 8.84% Zn, 81.66 g/t Ag, 0.61% Cu (Pt. Leamington Deposit Long Section ) . These are the deepest holes in the Deposit, located 150 metres apart, with the Deposit open for extension below the 435 metre level.
In 1997, drill holes PL-66, and PL-65, which intersected 2.9 g/t Au, 9.2 g/t Ag over 0.86m, were the two deepest holes drilled to test the Pt. Leamington Horizon at 590m vertical depth. They are located 320m apart, with both surveyed using BPEM giving off-hole EM anomalies interpreted to reflect potential continuity of mineralization between holes. To date, no drilling has tested the area between PL-65 and PL-66. Visionary plans to deepen both holes by 200m to test the Lower Footwall Horizon and also use BPEM to give vectors to any copper/gold mineralization at depth.
The Pt. Leamington resource may represent the distal gold- and zinc-rich portion of the system with possible proximal high grade copper and gold zones untested at depth.
Sampling for Mineralogical and Metallurgical Testwork
Representative samples from the gold rich zones in the Deposit, will be used for a detailed mineralogical study and subsequently in a bench scale metallurgical test program in a commercial lab, involving a flotation program to recover copper and zinc, separate arsenic-bearing minerals, and recover gold. A focus on gold recovery will test / evaluate leaching alternatives to maximize gold recovery. Results will be used for a Preliminary Economic Evaluation (PEA) for the Project.
Point Leamington Project
The Point Leamington Project is located approximately 37km by road and trails from the City of Grand Falls-Windsor and approximately 20km from the provincial power grid. The Deposit is a large, felsic-hosted VMS deposit that dips 70 degrees to the west, has a strike length of 560m and a maximum thickness of 85m. Massive sulphides have been intercepted to a depth of 360m below surface from a total of approximately 21,714m of drilling in 72 drill holes. Regional government mapping and lithogeochemical sampling has indicated that Point Leamington's host volcanic stratigraphy extends well beyond the vicinity of the Deposit.
The Pt. Leamington Deposit hosts a significant gold, copper, zinc, and silver resource, with a pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead), and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021).
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaryn Hutchins, P. Geo, a qualified person under NI 43-101. Ms. Hutchins is a consultant for the Company and is independent of the Company. Historical information was verified from geological reports filed with the government by previous operators.
About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.
Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG ) (OTCQX : CLLXF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).
For additional information, please contact:
Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.
Max Porterfield, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 605-0885
E-mail: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
- Wallpaper Market Size, Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment