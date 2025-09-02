Karbone Research Relaunches As Noreva: AI-Powered Market Intelligence For The Energy Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noreva, an AI-powered market data platform, launched today to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving energy transition. Formerly Karbone Research, Noreva is purpose-built for corporates, developers, traders, and institutional investors. The platform now delivers real-time, forecast-driven intelligence across power, fuels, capacity, and environmental attribute markets-empowering users to price the future with clarity and confidence.

By combining live market data, forward curves, and dynamic scenario modeling in one customizable system, Noreva provides stakeholders with a single source of truth for valuation, risk management, deal settlement, and long-term strategic planning.

“The energy landscape is changing faster than ever,” said Peter Gardett, Managing Partner of Noreva.“Noreva brings trader-verified pricing, proprietary fundamentals, and AI-driven forecasting together in a single platform, giving clients the clarity and confidence to act in volatile markets.”

AI-Powered. Customizable by Design.

At the heart of Noreva is a scalable AI architecture that adapts to user-defined assumptions and personalized scenarios. The platform enables users to:



Model custom forward curves and stress-test capital structures

Assess regulatory changes and policy risks before the market responds Forecast outcomes across power, fuels, capacity, and environmental products under multiple macroeconomic and regulatory pathways



Noreva leverages proprietary modeling and insights from Karbone's established brokerage and trading platform, ensuring that forecasts reflect both market fundamentals and trade-informed realities.

A Unified Hub for Energy Transition Markets

The Noreva Hub provides actionable insights in multiple formats via API, downloadable files, or customized dashboards catering to trading desks, project developers, risk managers, and executive teams alike. Subscribers gain comprehensive intelligence, including:



Power: Nodal price visibility, PPA valuation, and long-range forecasts through 2050

Capacity: Auction previews, merchant forecasts, and resource adequacy modeling

Environmental Attributes: Spot and forward markets for RECs, carbon credits, and LCFS Fuels: Natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, SAF, and coal market curves with basis and logistics analytics



Built for Energy, by Energy Experts

Noreva builds on Karbone's legacy of research excellence, enhanced with AI capabilities, deeper data integrations, and a fully customizable interface that allows users to“model energy their way.” Already in use by leading renewable developers, private equity firms, utilities, and commodity traders, Noreva is setting a new standard for energy market intelligence.

“The energy transition is reshaping how decisions are made,” said Izzet Bensusan, Founder of Noreva and Karbone.“Noreva equips market participants with the clarity and flexibility needed to move capital confidently toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.”

About Noreva

Noreva (formerly Karbone Research) is an AI-powered market data platform for the energy transition. Serving producers, developers, traders, and institutional investors, Noreva delivers real-time data, scenario modeling, and long-range forecasts across power, fuels, capacity, and environmental attributes. By combining proprietary modeling with trader-informed insights, Noreva helps clients make confident decisions in dynamic energy markets.

