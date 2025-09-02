3-Day Agro, Handcrafts Fair Opens In Daikundi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): A three-day exhibition showcasing agriculture products and handcrafts opened on Monday at the“Women Entrepreneurs' Treasures Market” in Neili, the capital of central Daikundi province.

Organized by Tasul Services Company in collaboration with partner institutions and the Department of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition will run for three days.

A wide variety of local products, including fresh and dried fruits, dairy products and handmade crafts, are on display.

Commerce and Industry Director Karim Salehi said the event aims to promote local products and encourage the use of domestic goods.

Emphasizing the high quality of local produce, he urged residents to support these products, noting that doing so would strengthen the national economy and improve livelihoods.

Ismail Omid, a stallholder, expressed his support for such initiatives, saying,“Exhibitions like this should be organized more frequently in Daikundi to allow people to showcase their achievements.”

He added that many of Daikundi's unique products lack suitable markets due to insufficient marketing.

Another participant, Khudadad, described the exhibition as an important step toward the growth and development of the province's agriculture products and handcrafts.

kk/sa