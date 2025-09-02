Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3-Day Agro, Handcrafts Fair Opens In Daikundi

3-Day Agro, Handcrafts Fair Opens In Daikundi


2025-09-02 07:56:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): A three-day exhibition showcasing agriculture products and handcrafts opened on Monday at the“Women Entrepreneurs' Treasures Market” in Neili, the capital of central Daikundi province.

Organized by Tasul Services Company in collaboration with partner institutions and the Department of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition will run for three days.

A wide variety of local products, including fresh and dried fruits, dairy products and handmade crafts, are on display.

Commerce and Industry Director Karim Salehi said the event aims to promote local products and encourage the use of domestic goods.

Emphasizing the high quality of local produce, he urged residents to support these products, noting that doing so would strengthen the national economy and improve livelihoods.

Ismail Omid, a stallholder, expressed his support for such initiatives, saying,“Exhibitions like this should be organized more frequently in Daikundi to allow people to showcase their achievements.”

He added that many of Daikundi's unique products lack suitable markets due to insufficient marketing.

Another participant, Khudadad, described the exhibition as an important step toward the growth and development of the province's agriculture products and handcrafts.

kk/sa

MENAFN02092025000174011037ID1110005551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search