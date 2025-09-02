PVA Tepla Hosts Successful Capital Markets Day 2025 And Provides Strategic Outlook
"Investments in technology and infrastructure strengthen our competitiveness in a challenging market environment. With the strategic measures presented, we are laying the foundation for PVA TePla's profitable growth," says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.
PVA TePla, which has a global presence, is aiming for revenue of around EUR 500 million by the end of 2028. At the Capital Markets Day, the management explained that the targeted higher revenue level should also be followed by higher margins in the medium term. The long-term goal is to achieve an EBITDA margin of 20 to 25% and a gross margin of 38 to 43%.
In the course of the 2026 fiscal year, financial reporting will be based on the Metrology and Material Solutions product areas. This will replace the previous structure by industry (Semiconductor Systems and Industrial Systems). This reflects the company's further development in its reporting. "We have clear margin targets in mind and are creating additional transparency with segment reporting by product area," says Markus Groß, CFO of PVA TePla.
In the first half of 2025, PVA TePla generated revenue of EUR 119.6 million with a gross margin of 33.3% and order intake of EUR 103.6 million. At the same time, the company is investing in production, sales and service infrasstructures in Germany, Italy, France, Asia, and North America to strengthen its presence in strategically important markets.
By addressing a broad range of markets on the basis of its strong technology portfolio, PVA TePla is gradually reducing its dependence on individual industries and cyclical market fluctuations. The company's technologies are used not only in the semiconductor industry, but also in high-growth areas such as renewable energies, aerospace, defense, and other high-tech sectors. The expansion of the integrated R&D center, the Technology Hub, also accelerates the transfer of research results into industrial applications and shortens the time to market for new solutions.
About PVA TePla
PVA TePla is a leading high-tech company specialized in materials and metrology technology. Established in 1991, PVA TePla develops and manufactures customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions), as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical, and optical processes (Metrology).
With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for the market-oriented research and development of materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility.
PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs around 900 people worldwide. The company is listed on
the S-DAX and PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).
