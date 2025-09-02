'I Can Send Him To Jail If He Acts Too Smart': CM Sarma Warns Jamiat Chief Madani
Reacting to Madani's comments at a press conference earlier in the day, CM Sarma questioned his relevance beyond the Congress ecosystem.
"Is Madani a God? His pride lasts only as long as Congress exists; without Congress, he is valueless," the Chief Minister told reporters.
Taking a tough stand, CM Sarma warned, "If he acts too smart, I will send him to jail. He should remember that I am the Chief Minister, not him. I do not fear him or care about him."
"Madani visited the eviction sites and saw for himself what happens when people try to grab land illegally. Now he will think twice before doing this again," the CM said.
"I hope this sends a clear message: the BJP fears no one. If unknown individuals attempt to seize VGR or PGR lands, eviction will definitely follow."
The remarks came hours after Madani, in an indirect swipe at CM Sarma, alleged that the Chief Minister's politics targeted Muslims and hinted at attempts to deport them.
"See, I've been in his state since yesterday. If he wants to deport me to Bangladesh, he can. He only wants to send me or any other Muslim from here to Bangladesh. My father and grandfather were jailed during India's freedom struggle, yet he wants to punish their descendants," Madani said.
He further added, "Those elements in our society who spread hatred should be the ones sent to Pakistan. Why should they live in this beautiful country with such a rich and civilised history?"
The exchange has heightened political temperatures in Assam, where land evictions and questions of migration remain highly sensitive issues.
While the BJP government has maintained that it will not compromise on "encroachment of government land", minority groups have accused the state of targeting specific communities under the guise of eviction drives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment