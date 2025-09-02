Seeding The Future Foundation, Institute Of Food Technologists, And Welthungerhilfe Announce Evolution Of The Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge
Launched by STF in 2021 and hosted by IFT, the Challenge has become a premier platform for advancing breakthrough innovations. Over four years, it has drawn more than 4,000 applications from 97 countries, awarding $1 million annually to visionary teams tackling urgent food system challenges. The program has accelerated solutions that improve food security, reduce environmental impact, and build resilience in vulnerable communities.
“We are incredibly proud of what the Challenge has achieved and the vital role we played in helping visionary innovators bring forward solutions that improve lives worldwide,” said Christie Tarantino-Dean, CEO of IFT.“Our mission to create healthier, more sustainable, and more accessible food systems has guided this partnership, and we are confident the Challenge will continue to thrive and evolve under WHH's leadership.”
“IFT's dedication helped build a strong global innovation platform that has inspired transformative innovations by thousands of teams globally. As we enter the next phase with WHH, we look forward to broadening the Challenge's reach and continuing to accelerate solutions that ensure safe, nutritious, and sustainable food for all. With decades of experience in agriculture, food security, and innovation, and deep partnerships across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, WHH is uniquely positioned to lead the Challenge going forward.” said Dr. Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder and CEO of STF.
The Challenge will continue to distribute $1 million annually across three award categories for innovations that advance equitable access to safe and nutritious food, promote sustainable and regenerative practices, and deliver trusted, affordable, and appealing solutions:
-
Seed Grants (up to 8 at $25,000 each)
-
Growth Grants (up to 3 at $100,000 each)
-
Grand Prizes (up to 2 at $250,000 each)
Beginning with the 2025–26 cycle, opening October 15, 2025, WHH assumes full operational leadership.
“Welthungerhilfe is honored to lead the Challenge into its next phase,” said Mathias Mogge, CEO and General Secretary of WHH.“At a time of rising humanitarian needs and constrained development budgets, scalable innovations that combine efficiency, sustainability, and equity are indispensable. This Challenge will continue to spotlight and support solutions with lasting global impact.”
For more information about the Challenge, visit or email ... .
About Seeding The Future Foundation
STF is a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, and trusted food. It supports innovations that transform food systems and benefit both people and planet. More at seedingthefuture.
About Welthungerhilfe
WHH is one of Germany's largest private aid organizations, striving for a world without hunger since 1962. In 2024, it supported nearly 19 million people in 37 countries. More at welthungerhilfe.
About Institute of Food Technologists
Since 1939, the IFT has served as the voice of the global food science community. IFT advocates for science, technology, and research to address the world's greatest food challenges, guiding a community of more than 200,000. More at ift.
Contacts
Media Contacts IFT
Dennis Van Milligen
Director, External Relations
Institute of Food Technologists
Tel: 630-853-3022
Email: ...
Media Contacts WHH
Simone Pott
Head of Communications / Spokesperson
Tel: +49 228 2288-132
Mobil: +49 178/3700129
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment