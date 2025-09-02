Ascendum Solutions Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Contract For AI And Digital Support Services

Ascendum Solutions Awarded Sourcewell Contract for AI Readiness, Implementation, and Digital Support Services

Ascendum Solutions is an, award-winning global digital innovation firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati-based digital innovation firm accelerates opportunities in Government procurement.

- Kris Nair, President & CEOCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendum Solutions, a leader in digital and process solutions, announced the recent award of Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract for the category of AI Readiness, Implementation, and Support Services. Ascendum is the one of the eight proud winners in the U.S. (out of 120 submissions), following a diligent selection based on expertise, outcomes delivered, exceptional value and service, and compliance with local procurement requirements.This contract enables Ascendum to accelerate its delivery of award-winning digital solutions to public, higher-education, and nonprofit organizations across North America. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Ascendum through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process by avoiding time-consuming RFP procedures.Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.“We are honored to have been awarded the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract; this recognition is a testament to our talented AI, design, development, and data engineering teams who are committed to delivering innovative AI and digital solutions to public agencies and enterprises across North America,” said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair.“This opportunity allows us to expand our reach and assist more government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their goals through smarter, more efficient, and secure technology solutions.”For more information, including how an agency can use Ascendum's contract or set up a free Sourcewell account, visit Ascendum's Sourcewell Government Services page. Current or prospective Sourcewell members can view Ascendum's Sourcewell Vendor Page to learn more about the services we offer and to view our current contract.Ascendum is rapidly growing and hiring.Ascendum is on an exciting growth trajectory and is seeking exceptional innovators and creative minds to join our team. If you are looking for a company that inspires growth and empowers you to achieve your best work, we invite you to explore our current openings on LinkedIn or our Careers Page.About Ascendum SolutionsAscendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients' customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach to prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.From custom software and GenAI solution development to data engineering, user experience design, IT Talent Augmentation, and business process solutions, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, experienced designers, full-stack developers, data engineers, and process solution consultants act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients' digital transformation strategies.Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, and Australia. For more information, visit .About SourcewellSourcewell partners with education, government, and nonprofit agencies to boost student and community success, as well as provide training and contracted services to help other public agencies do more with less. Locally, they provide training and contracted services (e.g., family childcare and adult foster care licensing) for local government, nonprofits, and schools. Statewide, Sourcewell manages a self-funded group health insurance option for public agencies to offer their employees. It's called The Better Health Collective. Nationwide, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program and technology solutions for schools.

