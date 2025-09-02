Renault Kiger Facelift Unveiled: Fresh Design, Premium Cabin & Safer Drive

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift boasts a stylish new design, enhanced features, and improved safety. With a redesigned front profile, upgraded cabin, and attractive pricing, it's a compelling compact SUV option.

Renault has launched the 2025 Kiger facelift. It's more stylish, feature-packed, and safe. The price is attractive, too, with festive offers. A solid compact SUV option. Thinking of a new SUV this festive season? Here's what you need to know about the Renault Kiger Facelift.

The new Renault Kiger Facelift gets a redesigned front profile. This includes a new front bumper, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps. Along with this, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and new color options of Oasis Yellow and Shadow Gray are available.The Kiger's variant structure has been redesigned. Now it will be available in four variants. Authentique (base model) price starts at Rs 6.29 lakh. After this, the price of Evoluion is Rs 7.09 lakh and the price of Techno is Rs 8.9 lakh. In addition, the top variant Emotion variant is priced at Rs 9.14 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom prices in Delhi. These prices are currently included in the introductory offer during the festive season.The dashboard gets a new layout. It has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It also has new Noir and Cool Gray themes. The drive will be quieter due to better sound insulation.The Renault Kiger Facelift now comes standard with six airbags. Safety features include ESP, Traction Control, Hill Hold Assist (HSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Isofix child mounts.The new Renault Kiger has features like a 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charging, and a digital driver display.No changes have been made to the engine. The Renault Kiger has a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of producing 72 bhp power and 96 Nm torque. It has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine capable of producing 100 bhp power and 160 Nm torque. It has 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT/CVT gearboxes.Talking about mileage, it gives a mileage of 19.83 kmpl (NA) and 20.38 kmpl (Turbo).

The new Renault Kiger Facelift will compete with models like Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.