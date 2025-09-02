Over 1,100 Deaths: Why 6.0 Magnitude Afghanistan Earthquake Killed So Many

When a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on early Monday morning, it left behind widespread destruction. The Afghan Red Crescent Society has confirmed that 1,124 people have died in the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, reports Al Jazeera. The humanitarian group said rescue teams are still searching through the rubble as survivors struggle for food, water, and shelter. The tremor's epicentre was shallow, only about 8km underground, which amplified shaking at the surface. Entire villages made of fragile mud and stone crumbled within seconds, trapping families asleep inside their homes. This disaster raises a crucial question - Why are earthquakes in Afghanistan often so devastating compared to similar quakes in other parts of the world?

A region prone to earthquakes

Afghanistan lies in one of the world's most seismically active regions. The eastern provinces, including Kunar and Nangarhar near the epicentre, sit at the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This ongoing movement pushes up the towering Himalayas and Hindu Kush mountains but also builds enormous underground stress, released through frequent earthquakes.

The region has a tragic history of deadly quakes. In October 2023, an earthquake killed over 1,500 people in western Afghanistan. A year earlier, another quake killed more than 1,000. Further back, disasters like the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, which left 74,640-88,714 dead, over 138,000 injured while displacing around 2.8 million and the 2015 Gorkha earthquake in Nepal, which killed nearly 9,000 people highlight the recurring threat across South Asia.

Why Did Afghanistan Earthquake Kill So Many?

Experts often say: "Earthquakes don't kill people, buildings do." This phrase highlights how the built environment plays a larger role than the quake itself, says a study in The Conversation.

In rural Afghanistan, most families live in homes built from mud bricks, stone and timber - materials that are locally available but structurally weak. These houses are often“monolithic,” meaning heavy walls carry the entire load. When an earthquake's side-to-side shaking hits, these walls collapse instantly. Unlike reinforced concrete or engineered masonry, they provide almost no resistance, crushing anyone inside.

Another factor is timing. The quake struck just before midnight, when most people were sleeping indoors. With little chance to run to safety, many were buried alive under collapsing roofs.