Sudan Landslide Kills Over 1,000 In Marrah Mountains

A massive landslide in Sudan's Marrah Mountains has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the Sudan Liberation Army. The disaster completely destroyed a village, leaving only one known survivor.

The landslide occurred on August 31 after days of heavy rainfall, which triggered widespread soil erosion. Homes of villagers were swallowed by the earth, devastating families who had already been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Darfur.

Most residents of the destroyed village were internally displaced people who had fled clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The tragedy has now compounded their already dire humanitarian situation.

Even before the disaster, aid groups warned of severe shortages of food, medicine, and health services in the Marrah region. The landslide has made access even more difficult, heightening fears of further loss of life.

Darfur has long been scarred by violence, with conflicts forcing thousands to seek refuge in remote mountainous areas. Natural disasters such as this landslide now pose an additional threat to these vulnerable communities.

International humanitarian agencies, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have expressed alarm over the situation. Relief efforts are hindered by poor infrastructure, heavy rains, and the ongoing civil conflict that restricts safe access for aid workers.

Observers stress that the disaster underlines the urgent need for both humanitarian assistance and a lasting political solution to Sudan's conflict. Without stability, communities in Darfur will remain exposed not only to violence but also to the growing dangers of climate-related disasters.

