Sequans Acquires 34 Additional BTC And Now Holds 3,205 BTC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced the acquisition of an additional 34 bitcoins for approximately $3.8 million, at an average purchase price of $111,374 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees.

As of September 1, 2025, the company holds a total of 3,205 bitcoins. The total net investment in bitcoin amounts to approximately $374 million, reflecting an average acquisition price inclusive of fees of $116,653 per bitcoin.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans views Bitcoin as a long-term investment and intends to strategically accumulate it as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company's approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing. Sequans management believes the combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions the company for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans and follow us on LinkedIn and X .