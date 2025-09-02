Huize Holding Limited To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On September 12, 2025
The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, September 12, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, September 12, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Huize Holding Limited's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About Huize Holding Limited
Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.
For more information, please visit or follow us on social media via LinkedIn ( ), X ( ) and Webull ( ).
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Kenny Lo
Investor Relations Manager
...
Media Relations
...
Christensen
In China
Dolly Zhang
Phone: +852 6996 4179
Email: ...
In U.S.
Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment