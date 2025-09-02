Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Global Fund Head

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad met yesterday with Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, H E Peter Sands who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations between the State of Qatar and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The Minister and the Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria praised the support provided by Qatar to the health sector in a number of developing countries during the past years, expressing his aspiration for the continuation of Qatar's support for the fund's programmes.

