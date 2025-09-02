Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Global Fund Head
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad met yesterday with Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, H E Peter Sands who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations between the State of Qatar and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.
The Minister and the Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria praised the support provided by Qatar to the health sector in a number of developing countries during the past years, expressing his aspiration for the continuation of Qatar's support for the fund's programmes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment