Archaeologists find new archaeological discoveries near Petra
(MENAFN) Situated on the western edge of Wadi Al Ghurab, just east of where the valley descends from the Petra Plateau into the Jordan Rift Valley, Umm Huwaiwitat is a site abundant with archaeological layers spanning thousands of years.
At the top of the wadi lies the Nabataean and Roman sanctuary of Ras Al Silaysil, while lower down rests the so-called Pond Temple. An ancient trail etched into the cliffs indicates that Wadi Al Ghurab may have functioned as one of several entry routes into the Petra Basin.
The site contains a dense array of terrace walls, wells, rock-cut cist graves, and other structures, according to archaeologists leading excavations there. While the full chronology is still being established, artifacts and remains from the Neolithic period to modern times are found mingled across the area.
“Umm Huwaiwitat means ‘site of walls’ in the local Bedouin dialect,” said one archaeologist. “It refers to a cluster of about 12 extant stone walls of varying size and construction, covering an area of roughly one hectare that rises above the wadi bed.”
Petroglyphs of uncertain age, including geometric patterns and pecked footprints, are scattered across nearby rock formations. Natural features such as gullies and the wadi bed have made the site a natural catchment for water and sediment, giving it strategic significance. From its elevated position, the area offers clear views of Ras Al Silaysil and the Rift Valley.
Excavations have revealed that some walls are partially buried, with fragments of Nabataean and Roman pottery discovered near their foundations. Most of the walls are in poor condition, with only one or two stone layers still intact. The construction varies from single-faced cobble walls to double-faced boulder structures, indicating multiple building phases and reuse over time.
“To the west of one structure, we uncovered a buried wall built of roughly cut stones, beginning about half a meter below the ground surface and continuing to a depth of one meter,” the archaeologist explained. These findings point to repeated construction activities spanning different historical periods.
While Petra’s Nabataean and Roman eras are well documented, the Late Neolithic period is less understood. Evidence from Umm Huwaiwitat provides rare insight into this earlier time. Excavations have uncovered traces of dung collection, burning, and ash deposition, highlighting the importance of livestock and possible fuel shortages during the late sixth millennium BC.
These discoveries complement findings at Neolithic Beidha, a nearby site likely abandoned by that period. Together, they illuminate long-term patterns of animal management, land use, and human settlement in the Petra region.
