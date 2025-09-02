Official Warns Of Looming Water Crisis In Coming Years
Water scarcity could pose a serious threat in the coming years, said Mukhtar Babayev, the President of Azerbaijan's Special Representative on Climate Issues.
Azernews reports that M.Babayev made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the UN Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY Azerbaijan 2025).
He emphasized the importance of integrating water-related topics - such as conservation, proper collection and distribution, and efficient use in agriculture - into the education system.
“The education system is closely linked to climate change. That's why these subjects must be taught,” Babayev stated.“For a better future, young people must be well-informed about climate change.”
