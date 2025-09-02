J & K Govt Orders Clearance Of Flood, Landslide Debris From Agri Lands

KO photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Geology and Mining has directed all District Mineral Officers (DMOs) to facilitate the removal of silt, sand, and debris deposited on agricultural and proprietary lands due to recent flash floods and landslides across the Union Territory.

In an official circular, Director Geology and Mining stated that the unprecedented floods and landslides have caused heavy damage to property and farmlands, leaving behind huge deposits of river-borne material, including sand, silt, bajri, and nalla mukh.

To mitigate the disaster's impact, the DMOs have been instructed to act under Rule 107 of the J&K Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 (SRO 105).

The circular emphasizes that such removal must be carried out only after due verification of land titles from the Revenue Department and with payment of applicable charges.

Importantly, the extraction is to be limited to debris lying on the surface without disturbing the original ground through pits, trenches, or other means. The circular also holds District Mineral Officers personally accountable for any violation of the rules.