J & K Govt Orders Clearance Of Flood, Landslide Debris From Agri Lands
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Geology and Mining has directed all District Mineral Officers (DMOs) to facilitate the removal of silt, sand, and debris deposited on agricultural and proprietary lands due to recent flash floods and landslides across the Union Territory.
In an official circular, Director Geology and Mining stated that the unprecedented floods and landslides have caused heavy damage to property and farmlands, leaving behind huge deposits of river-borne material, including sand, silt, bajri, and nalla mukh.
To mitigate the disaster's impact, the DMOs have been instructed to act under Rule 107 of the J&K Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016 (SRO 105).
The circular emphasizes that such removal must be carried out only after due verification of land titles from the Revenue Department and with payment of applicable charges.
Importantly, the extraction is to be limited to debris lying on the surface without disturbing the original ground through pits, trenches, or other means. The circular also holds District Mineral Officers personally accountable for any violation of the rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment