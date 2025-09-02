Cracks Develop In Ramban Flyover Amid Heavy Rains In Jammu Region
Srinagar- Incessant rains pounding the Jammu region since early Tuesday triggered fresh concerns after cracks developed in the Ramban flyover, while shooting stones and waterlogging disrupted movement across several districts.
Reports said that cracks appeared in the Ramban flyover this afternoon as incessant rains lashed the Jammu region.
Meanwhile, Kashmir weather on Tuesday afternoon reported that shooting stones were reported at several stretches along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, causing concern for commuters and authorities alike. The situation has been aggravated by heavy rainfall continuing since early morning across Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Kathua districts.
Weatherman further reported that, In south Kashmir, steady non-stop rainfall has also been recorded since morning in Qazigund, while the higher reaches of Kulgam and Anantnag witnessed persistent showers, raising the risk of landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
