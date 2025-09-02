Two Men Duped With Fake Russia Jobs, Abandoned Abroad With No Money FIR Against Agents
According to the FIR filed by victim Pramod Chauhan, a resident of village Ranipur, Purandarapur police station, Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, he had been working as a mason .
He said he had previously worked in Saudi Arabia. There, he met one Nizamuddin Akram Khan and developed trust in him. Pramod Chauhan again approached Nizamuddin Khan when he was again looking for employment.
He alleged that Nizamuddin promised him employment and, on June 30, handed him an appointment letter from a company named Haka Moscow near the Badarpur Border. However, he never showed his office or home and only displayed documents outdoors.Also Read | Fake job postings on social media leave India Inc. worried
Pramod alleged that the agents told him he would receive a labour visa for Russia. Instead, he later found that they had provided him only a tourist visa.
"Deceived by their assurances, I and my neighbour Gautam Sahni paid a total of ₹4,05,000 through UPI and ₹50,000 in cash to these agents," the victim said.
The complainant said the money was allegedly taken by Nizamuddin and Premchand on different pretexts.How it happened
The complainant said the accused took money from them. First, they were sent to Kazakhstan on July 1. In Kazakhstan, they stayed for a few days and then were taken to Omsk in Russia.
In Russia, the two Indians were abandoned on the streets. They had no money or water to survive.Also Read | After Trump's crackdown, UK also bars citizenship for THESE applicants
"We were stranded there for several days without any resources, hungry and thirsty. Eventually, we contacted our family members, and they helped us by sending money to buy tickets," Pramod,
Both men returned to India on July 17 after purchasing flight tickets with the help of their families.
Following the complaint, the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered an FIR under sections 318/61/3(5) of BNS and began investigating the matter.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment