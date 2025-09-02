RCI Banque: ''Consolidated Financial Statements As At June 30Th 2025'' Is Now Available''
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 2nd , 2025
RCI Banque: ''Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30 th 2025'' is now available''
The RCI Banque group ''Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30th 2025'' is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website .
Attachments
-
RCI Banque - Etats Conso 062025 EN
Press Release - Financial statements H12025
