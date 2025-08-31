ASEAN, Australian Ambassadors Explore Investment Opportunities In Aqaba
Aqaba, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Majali underlined the ASEZA's commitment to building effective international partnerships that support sustainable development and strengthen Aqaba's position as a regional hub for investment and global trade.
Majali made the remarks during a meeting at the ASEZA headquarters with ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and the Australian ambassador, attended by the ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar.
The discussions focused on economic and trade cooperation, as well as the ASEZA's key development projects and investment achievements across various sectors.
Majali underlined Aqaba's competitive advantages, citing its strategic location as Jordan's sole seaport on the Red Sea, its wide network of free trade agreements providing direct access to regional and global markets, and its investment incentives for business leaders and investors.
He highlighted the importance of exploring collaboration in logistics, port operations, and new strategic projects such as the Aqaba railway, Marsa Zayed, the national water carrier, and green hydrogen initiatives. He also pointed to the strong bilateral relations Jordan maintains with Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Thailand.
The ambassadors praised Aqaba's progress and clear vision for sustainable development, stressing their countries' interest in expanding cooperation with the ASEZA and seizing investment opportunities in promising sectors.
They said the visit was aimed at identifying opportunities for ASEAN companies in Aqaba, strengthening existing economic ties with Jordan, and creating new trade links.
They commended Jordan's success in attracting investments, noting that Aqaba offers a competitive investment climate and stands out as a promising destination for Asian businesses in the region.
