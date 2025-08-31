VEOUT's V1 Pro Portable Monitor Will Officially Launch On Black Friday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEOUT (a brand of Hree Display (HK) Co., Limited) - The renowned portable monitor brand, announced that its new V1 Pro portable monitor will be officially launched globally on Black Friday. The product will be available in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, marking a significant step in the brand's global market expansion.











The widespread adoption of hybrid working-alternating between office, home, and mobile contexts-remains the primary catalyst. Portable monitors deliver dual-screen productivity in a compact form, with search interest spikes for“portable gaming monitor” and“portable USB‐C monitor” underscoring rising consumer demand.







Reasons to Select VEOUT Portable Monitor

Multi-Color Aluminum Alloy Craftsmanship with High Recognition DesignVEOUT stands out with its meticulous exterior design, making it the only brand that adopts an aluminum alloy process combined with four vibrant colors. Its color scheme echoes Apple's MAC lineup, featuring energetic blue, goddess pink, business silver, and classic black-each shade exuding a distinct personality. This unique design not only adds a touch of fashion to the product but also enhances brand recognition. For young consumers and Apple enthusiasts, the VEOUT portable monitor is more than just a practical electronic device-it is a fashion statement that reflects individual style. Whether in the office, a café, or on the go, carrying VEOUT ensures you become the center of attention.Global Presence with Worry-Free After-Sales SupportVEOUT is one of the few specialized global brands in portable monitors, with products sold in over 40 countries including China, the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea. For consumers who prioritize premium quality and reliable after-sales service, VEOUT is undoubtedly one of the top choices. No matter where you are in the world, purchasing a VEOUT product guarantees thoughtful and timely customer support, completely eliminating any concerns.Golden Screen-to-Body 16:10 Ratio, Leading the New TrendIn terms of display performance, all VEOUT models feature a 16:10 golden screen-to-body ratio. Compared to traditional aspect ratios, this design offers a wider vertical display area, providing a broader field of view whether you're working with long documents, editing videos, browsing the web, or gaming. It minimizes scrolling and significantly enhances the user experience. For users seeking cutting-edge device trends, VEOUT has become the preferred brand for portable monitors due to this advantage. It meets the demand for efficiency and comfort, allowing users to fully appreciate the convenience and appeal of technology.

Market Outlook

VEOUT demonstrates strong advantages in brand recognition, eco-friendly features, exterior design, global presence, and screen-to-body ratio. These strengths allow VEOUT to stand out in the highly competitive portable monitor market, making it an ideal brand in the minds of countless consumers. Whether you are a tech enthusiast who values quality, an eco-conscious lifestyle advocate, or a style-savvy young consumer, VEOUT can meet your needs and deliver an unparalleled portable monitor experience.

Company: Hree Display (HK) Co., Limited

Contact Person: Daniel

Email: ...

Website:

Telephone: +1 888 884 1492

City: Hong Kong

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



