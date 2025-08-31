Russian Forces Shell Medical Facility In Kherson, Six Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One of the city's medical facilities came under fire. A 54-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the abdomen. Doctors are now providing him with all necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that the number of those injured in the Tsentralnyi district had risen to six.

"Russian shelling of the Tsentralnyi district left five more Kherson residents injured. Three men aged 36, 47, and 57 were hospitalized with blast injuries, concussions, and traumatic brain injuries. One of them suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and damage to his shoulder," the statement said.

Additionally, an emergency medical team provided on-site assistance to two other men, aged 63 and 69, who refused hospitalization.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine