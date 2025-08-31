Türkiye’s TEKNOFEST Opens Doors for Public to Tour Naval Vessels
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading tech festival, TEKNOFEST, is showcasing its maritime edition—TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland—offering an unprecedented chance for visitors to tour Turkish naval vessels. The four-day event, which kicked off Thursday at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, is organized with media as its global communications partner.
Attendees can explore several warships, including TCG Istanbul, TCG Burgaada, TCG Orucreis, TCG Nusret, TCG Sakarya, TCG Hizirres, and the nation’s unmanned aerial vehicle carrier, TCG Anadolu.
TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland features a rich lineup of activities such as air shows, forums, and history-focused exhibitions, blending cutting-edge military technology with maritime heritage and culture. Interactive virtual reality experiences and a series of conferences add depth to the event’s offerings.
Highlighting innovation, the festival’s competitive segment includes contests for unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles, pushing the boundaries of naval tech.
Following TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, the flagship TEKNOFEST event will take place September 17–21 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, continuing Türkiye’s drive for technological excellence.
