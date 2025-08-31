Vertiv acquires generative AI software leader Waylay NV to enhance critical digital infrastructure operational intelligence, optimization, and services
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [August 29, 2025] – Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it has acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium-based leader in hyperautomation and generative AI software platforms, as part of its continued investment in AI-driven monitoring and control technologies for its power and cooling systems. Vertiv expects this investment to strengthen its ability to enable customers around the world to increase uptime, optimize energy usage, and enhance operational intelligence across their critical digital infrastructure.
As AI workloads continue to drive strong growth in data center demand, the need for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure continues to grow. AI-based digital services for power and cooling systems are essential to support the high-density, high-performance computing environments powering generative AI. These services support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and dynamic optimization of power and thermal performance. With the integration of Waylay’s advanced technology, Vertiv is positioned to deliver these advanced capabilities at scale, helping customers meet the evolving demands of critical digital operations.
“With the addition of Waylay’s technology and software-focused team, Vertiv will accelerate its vision of intelligent infrastructure — data-driven, proactive, and optimized for the world’s most demanding environments,” said Vertiv’s CEO, Giordano Albertazzi. “We are excited about the operational efficiencies and the resilience that Vertiv’s further augmented predictive capabilities can provide for our customers.”
Founded in 2014, Waylay has developed an AI-driven hyper automation software platform that enables workflow-based automation, system integration, and orchestration across a wide range of connected assets, enterprise applications, and cloud services. Among its capabilities are data analytics and orchestration scenarios that operate with unprecedented speed, significantly cutting the cost of integration and product deployment. The software can analyze real-time machine data, identify operational trends, and propose predictive actions that minimize downtime and improve system performance.
To learn more about Vertiv’s comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions, including integrated racks, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management systems, and digitized monitoring and lifecycle services, visit Vertiv.com.
