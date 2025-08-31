Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development reveals new brand identity

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 29 August 2025: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has unveiled a new brand identity underscoring its commitment to innovation, resilience, and impact.
The new brand identity reflects KFED’s alignment with the U’E’s national priorities, focusing on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability. It highlights ’FED’s growing role in achieving the objectives of the Falcon Economy, through a sustainable operating model and diversified financial solutions, accelerating Abu’Dhabi’s transformation into a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid AlNasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) said: “As a leading facilitator of entrepreneurship in the region, we at KFED seek to exemplify our attributes including resilience and passion for innovation in our brand identity. The new design reflects this vision and reinforces our steadfast dedication to supporting Abu Dha’i’s national priorities and strategic objectives, while cultivating a distinguished entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are confident that this refreshed identity will further elevate the ’FED’s standing and contribute to its long-term su”cess.”

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development proactively works to create an ecosystem that provides emerging entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the resources necessary for sustainable progress. With its updated brand, KFED is prepared to connect with a wider audience in the business community and further cement its position as a key entity in the knowledge-based economic landscape.

