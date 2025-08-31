Battlefield 6 to get NVIDIA DLSS 4 at launch and other new game releases
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2025 - This week, NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies performance in Lost Soul Aside, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Sword of Justice, Wuthering Waves, and EVE Online, with Battlefield 6 getting day one support. Also, a new GeForce Game Ready Driver has been released to optimize the gaming experience in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, and Wuthering Waves.
EA’s Battlefield 6 is the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Following the most successful beta in the franchise's history, where players put in 92 million hours of gameplay, resulting in over 420 million matches played, Battlefield 6 is now preparing for its full launch on October 10th. EA confirms that Battlefield 6 will launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex.
In Ultizero Games and PlayStation Publishing's Lost Soul Aside, players embark on an epic odyssey to save their character’s younger sister and the whole of humanity from mysterious dimensional invaders. The game launches on Friday, August 29th, and GeForce RTX gamers will receive the definitive PC experience thanks to a full suite of RTX technologies that’ll be available from day one. NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation will maximize performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, multiplying frame rates by up to 5X. DLSS Super Resolution will accelerate performance for all GeForce RTX users. NVIDIA Reflex will further reduce PC latency, making the fast-paced gameplay even more responsive. Realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows will run best on GeForce RTX GPUs thanks to dedicated Ray Tracing Cores.
NetEase's Sword of Justice is a free-to-play, open-world multiplayer social RPG developed by ZhuRong Studio. It blends expansive exploration with groundbreaking interactions and showcases the culture of the Northern Song Dynasty in late 12th-century China. The game has already launched in China, with over 40 million gamers playing in the first month. A global release will follow this. On August 29th, the PC version in China will add DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and DLSS Ray Reconstruction to enhance the update’s new path-traced effects.
Desolated by the Lament, civilization is born anew in KURO GAMES’ open-world title, Wuthering Waves. As the world of Solaris-3 unfolds, the player’s lost memory begins to see its recovery through a ceaseless quest in the game’s expansive world. Since its launch, Wuthering Waves has continually expanded its suite of RTX tech, which includes support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray-traced reflections. On August 28th, a new update adds support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, multiplying frame rates for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners by 4.3X on average at 4K with ray tracing enabled and other settings maxed out.
Offworld Industries’ Starship Troopers: Extermination is a 16-player co-op first-person shooter. Players join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity. The game already included support for DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. Now, support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is introduced, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers to play at even higher frame rates.
Since May 2003, EVE Online has continually brought capsuleers across the world together in a universe of meaningful interaction, where cooperation and friendship are the keys to both fun and fortune. The recently released update leverages the newest transformer AI model for enhanced graphic quality, allowing EVE Online to feature ray-traced shadows, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution. GeForce RTX 50 Series players can activate DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation using NVIDIA app’s DLSS overrides, further accelerating frame rates. All GeForce RTX users can also switch to DLAA through the NVIDIA app to maximize image quality.
The critically acclaimed adventures of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be experienced on GeForce RTX PCs at their very best thanks to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and immersive path tracing. On September 4th, when Indy returns to Rome for a new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC, the game will arrive with an update that adds NVIDIA RTX Hair to key characters throughout the DLC and main game. These innovations add more realistic, higher-quality hair rendering, which is especially notable in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s cinematic cut scenes, further enhancing image quality and immersion for GeForce RTX 50 Series players.
EA’s Battlefield 6 is the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Following the most successful beta in the franchise's history, where players put in 92 million hours of gameplay, resulting in over 420 million matches played, Battlefield 6 is now preparing for its full launch on October 10th. EA confirms that Battlefield 6 will launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex.
In Ultizero Games and PlayStation Publishing's Lost Soul Aside, players embark on an epic odyssey to save their character’s younger sister and the whole of humanity from mysterious dimensional invaders. The game launches on Friday, August 29th, and GeForce RTX gamers will receive the definitive PC experience thanks to a full suite of RTX technologies that’ll be available from day one. NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation will maximize performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, multiplying frame rates by up to 5X. DLSS Super Resolution will accelerate performance for all GeForce RTX users. NVIDIA Reflex will further reduce PC latency, making the fast-paced gameplay even more responsive. Realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows will run best on GeForce RTX GPUs thanks to dedicated Ray Tracing Cores.
NetEase's Sword of Justice is a free-to-play, open-world multiplayer social RPG developed by ZhuRong Studio. It blends expansive exploration with groundbreaking interactions and showcases the culture of the Northern Song Dynasty in late 12th-century China. The game has already launched in China, with over 40 million gamers playing in the first month. A global release will follow this. On August 29th, the PC version in China will add DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and DLSS Ray Reconstruction to enhance the update’s new path-traced effects.
Desolated by the Lament, civilization is born anew in KURO GAMES’ open-world title, Wuthering Waves. As the world of Solaris-3 unfolds, the player’s lost memory begins to see its recovery through a ceaseless quest in the game’s expansive world. Since its launch, Wuthering Waves has continually expanded its suite of RTX tech, which includes support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray-traced reflections. On August 28th, a new update adds support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, multiplying frame rates for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners by 4.3X on average at 4K with ray tracing enabled and other settings maxed out.
Offworld Industries’ Starship Troopers: Extermination is a 16-player co-op first-person shooter. Players join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity. The game already included support for DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. Now, support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is introduced, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers to play at even higher frame rates.
Since May 2003, EVE Online has continually brought capsuleers across the world together in a universe of meaningful interaction, where cooperation and friendship are the keys to both fun and fortune. The recently released update leverages the newest transformer AI model for enhanced graphic quality, allowing EVE Online to feature ray-traced shadows, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution. GeForce RTX 50 Series players can activate DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation using NVIDIA app’s DLSS overrides, further accelerating frame rates. All GeForce RTX users can also switch to DLAA through the NVIDIA app to maximize image quality.
The critically acclaimed adventures of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be experienced on GeForce RTX PCs at their very best thanks to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and immersive path tracing. On September 4th, when Indy returns to Rome for a new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC, the game will arrive with an update that adds NVIDIA RTX Hair to key characters throughout the DLC and main game. These innovations add more realistic, higher-quality hair rendering, which is especially notable in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s cinematic cut scenes, further enhancing image quality and immersion for GeForce RTX 50 Series players.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment