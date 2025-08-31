KPC Declares LNG Prices For September
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the new prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane, and butane, for September.
In a statement to KUNA, the corporation said a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 520 during September and a metric ton of butane for USD 490.
Both propane and butane are used in the petrochemical industry, cooking, heating and other purposes.
LNG prices are mainly affected by global oil prices, market supply and demand, and other factors. (end)
km
In a statement to KUNA, the corporation said a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 520 during September and a metric ton of butane for USD 490.
Both propane and butane are used in the petrochemical industry, cooking, heating and other purposes.
LNG prices are mainly affected by global oil prices, market supply and demand, and other factors. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment