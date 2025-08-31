Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC Declares LNG Prices For September

2025-08-31 05:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the new prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane, and butane, for September.
In a statement to KUNA, the corporation said a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 520 during September and a metric ton of butane for USD 490.
Both propane and butane are used in the petrochemical industry, cooking, heating and other purposes.
LNG prices are mainly affected by global oil prices, market supply and demand, and other factors. (end)
