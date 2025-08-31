Lalit Modi REACTS To Sreesanth's Wife's Anger Over IPL 2008 Slapgate Footage Release

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and commissioner, Lalit Modi, responded to the outrage by former Indian pacer S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari over the release of footage of the infamous IPL 2008 Slapgate incident, involving Harbhajan Singh. The slapgate saga, which took place during the inaugural IPL season in 2008, sparked controversy after Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, who was caught crying on camera after the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mohali.

For close to two decades, the footage of the incident was not released to the public following the investigation into the matter, led by Sudhir Nanavati, who saw the actual video of Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth and submitted the report to BCCI. Then, the BCCI and IPL Committee suspended the former Indian spinner for the remainder of the season.

17 years after the IPL 2008 slaggate incident, Lalit Modi released the actual footage, showing Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth's confrontation in detail, and it was aired on Michael Clarke's podcast 'Beyond 23'. The footage went viral on social media as fans revisited one of the most infamous moments in IPL history.

Sreesanth's wife's outrage at Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke

Former Indian pacer's wife Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth broke her silence and put out a couple of Instagram stories. calling out the 'inhumane and heartless' act by Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for publicly releasing the video of the IPL 2008 slapgate incident, adding that her husband and Harbhajan Singh moved on from it.

Sreesanth further lambasted Modi and Clarke, highlighting how the former Indian pacer had to rebuild his entire life and dignity after the slapgate incident, only to reopen the painful memories for public attention, forcing both families to relive the trauma and incident that took place nearly two decades ago.

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have reconciled and moved past the infamous slapegate. In a 2023 interview, Sreesanth referred to Harbhajan as his 'elder brother' and emphasized that the entire controversy was a misunderstanding blown out of proportion. While a former Indian spinner expressed deep regret over the incident, admitting it was a mistake, and wanted to remove it from his life.

Lalit Modi's response to Sreesanth's wife's criticism

After outrage by Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth over the release of real footage of the IPL 2008 Slapgate incident, Lalit Modi defended himself, stating that he shared the truth with the public, asserting that Sreesanth was a victim of the infamous and controversial incident and that releasing the footage was simply showing what truly happened on the field.

“I don't know why she (Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can't do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth,” Modi told IANS.

“Sree was the victim, and that's exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded," he added.

Lalit Modi released an unseen video of Bhajji–Sreesanth slapgate. twitter/nH5vhpLyAe

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 29, 2025

The IPL 2008 slapgate saga created ripples in Indian cricket, sparking nationwide outrage, tarnishing the league's image, and leaving a lasting scar in the relationship between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, even though the two later reconciled publicly.

The saga put Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth into the spotlight, making them central figures in one of the most controversial moments in IPL history. Harbhajan became one of the polarizing figures in Indian cricket following the incident, facing criticism from fans and experts alike, while Sreesanth struggled to rebuild his career and reputation but neither of their international career was impacted.