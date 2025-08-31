Manchester United In The Hunt For 'Incredible' £100M-Rated Premier League Midfielder Admired By Teammates
Rising star Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace has drawn strong interest from Manchester United, who see the 21-year-old central midfielder as an ideal candidate to strengthen their squad. With the transfer window set to close tomorrow, it appears unlikely that Wharton will depart this summer; any transfer talks will likely be revisited next summer. The talented England international is valued at around £100 million, according to reports, making him a significant potential investment for any top club aiming to bolster their midfield.
Wharton Attracting Interest from Europe's Elite
Wharton's growth and poise on the pitch have caught the attention of major clubs across Europe-with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City also reportedly tracking his progress. His composure, maturity, and commanding presence in the center of the park have been lauded by teammates, especially Eberechi Eze, who told the BBC that Wharton plays with uncommon calmness and wisdom, describing him as“a joy to play with” and“an incredible player” despite his young age.
A Crucial Season for United's Transfer Ambitions
For Manchester United, Wharton could provide both defensive solidity and better control in midfield-qualities the club has been seeking. Still, in order to entice a player of his caliber, United may need to secure Champions League football, making the coming season crucial in their pursuit. As clubs line up for his signature, whoever lands Wharton could be adding a future star to their ranks.
