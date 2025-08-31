Europe's Economy Shifts From Inflation Battle To Demand Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fresh data today from Germany, France, Spain, and Italy shows Europe's economy moving in two directions at once: prices are cooling, but spending and growth remain fragile. Germany's August inflation slowed to 2.2% year over year, while import prices dropped 1.4% in July. That means costs for businesses are falling. But demand is weaker. German retail sales fell 1.5% from June, and while unemployment dropped slightly, the total jobless figure still sits near 3 million. France looks similar. Prices rose only 0.9% in August, and the harmonised index is even lower at 0.8%. That gives relief to consumers, but household spending fell 0.3% in July. Growth remains modest, with GDP rising 0.3% in the second quarter compared to the first. Spain stands out. Inflation there is holding steady at 2.7%, but retail sales jumped 4.7% year over year in July. Unlike Germany and France, Spanish consumers are still buying, giving businesses firmer ground. Italy shows the opposite. Its economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter, and annual growth slowed to just 0.4%. Prices remain low, with August inflation at 1.6%, but weak demand highlights structural challenges. Across the bloc, the European Central Bank 's own survey shows people still expect inflation above 2% for the next three years. That means businesses cannot assume stable prices will last. The bigger story is that Europe is not moving as one. Germany and France are seeing easing costs but softer demand. Spain is managing growth with higher consumer activity. Italy is already slipping into contraction. For international companies and investors, the message is that Europe is less about one shared cycle and more about four different ones. The most important takeaway is clear: inflation is no longer the main risk. Demand is. Firms will need to focus less on raising prices and more on how to sell in markets where consumers are either cautious, like in Germany and France, or absent, like in Italy-while taking advantage of stronger spending in Spain.
