Trump plans to ink executive order requiring voter identification for elections
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to issue an executive order requiring voter identification for every election, without exceptions.
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!"
He added, "Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," and stressed, "USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!"
Currently, voter ID rules differ widely across states, with no standardized federal requirement. Reports indicate that 36 states require voters to show identification at polling stations—25 of these mandate photo ID with certain exceptions, while 11 do not explicitly require photographs. The remaining 14 states do not require identification for in-person voting as of August 2025.
Trump has previously criticized both mail-in voting and electronic voting machines, as redistricting plans proceed in several states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
