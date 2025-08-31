Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Set to Join SCO Summit in China

2025-08-31 04:54:49
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Turkish government announced Friday.

Erdogan will attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a guest of honor, and is scheduled to address the summit in an expanded session on September 1.

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that President Erdogan will address the summit session, which is scheduled to take place in an expanded format.

Alongside the summit, Erdogan will hold one-on-one talks with Xi Jinping and meet with several other participating leaders to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations, officials confirmed.

