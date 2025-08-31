Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007716
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 / 0044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Rd / Vermont Dr
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Devon Drown
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 31st, 2025 at approximately 0044 hours, Vermont State Police were on routine patrol in Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Devin Drown (24) of Saint Johnsbury, VT. While speaking with Drown, indicators of impairment were detected. Drown was taken into custody and transported to the Saint Johnsbury barracks for processing.
Drown was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
