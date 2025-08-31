QICCA Delegation Participates In Singapore Convention Week 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber participated in a forum titled 'Building Bridges in ADR: MENA meets Singapore', held in Singapore from August 25 to 29, 2025, as part of the Singapore Convention Week on Mediation 2025.

The delegation was led by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA's Vice Chairman, and included Ibrahim Shahbik, the Secretary-General.

The participation reflected QICCA's commitment to enhancing its international presence, showcasing its role in advancing commercial arbitration in Qatar and the Middle East, and exchanging expertise with leading institutions and experts at this global legal event.

Speaking in the forum's first session, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali highlighted Qatari Arbitration Law and the Center's rules, showcasing Qatar's experience in promoting arbitration and supporting its development through various measures stipulated under Arbitration Law No. 2 of 2017.

He also outlined the key features of Qatari Mediation Law and emphasised the role of mediation in resolving disputes, stressing that Qatar was among the first countries in the Middle East to join the Singapore Convention on Mediation. He noted that this reflects Qatar's belief in the importance of alternative dispute resolution in fostering economic development and encouraging investment.

The session also discussed the role of alternative dispute resolution institutions in shaping dispute resolution mechanisms and supporting trade and investment in the Middle East and North Africa region.