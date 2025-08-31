Chiquita Operations To Resume In Panama Despite Some Union Complaints

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) After mass layoffs at banana giant Chiquita's Panama operation this summer threatened the popular fruit's supply chains - with some experts even saying North Americans could see price increases - work is set to resume at the plant in Bocas del Toro. Chiquita has agreed to restart operations, Panama's government and the company said on Friday. Swiss-based Chiquita plans to invest $30 million US to launch production again in the western province of Bocas del Toro, aiming to be operational by February 2026, according to a statement from Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, who travelled to Brazil to meet with the company. “I will always stand for investment, production, and decent work for our people,” Mulino said in a statement posted on X. “Now is the time to look forward and reorganize the country for the benefit of Panamanian families.”

Chiquita said it plans to create 3,000 jobs in the first phase of re-opening for cleanup and agricultural recovery, and add 2,000 workers for a second phase of harvesting and packaging. Fruit giant Chiquita is one of the top brands leading the global banana industry, and its bananas are sold in 47 countries, according to its most recent sustainability report. And countries maintain a steady import supply of the popular and generally affordable fruit, according to statistics. Chiquita is the largest supplier of bananas to the U.S., and Panama is the largest banana-producing country, so there will be an increased demand in the U.S. for other banana sources such as Dole.