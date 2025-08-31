Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Hits 76 Since Dawn Saturday Due To Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza


2025-08-31 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli army has been launching pummeling airstrikes since dawn Saturday in multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, which have killed 76 Palestinians and wounded others.
The occupation army also conducted huge leveling operations in numerous neighborhoods, primarily Al Zaytoun and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.
Medical sources reported that 38 martyrs were transferred to Al Shifa Hospital, 2 martyrs to Sheikh Radwan Clinic, 7 martyrs to Al Ahli Arab Hospital (Baptist Hospital) in Gaza City, 9 martyrs to Al Awda Hospital, 5 martyrs to Shuhada Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, and 15 martyrs to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Later Saturday, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Gaza enclave, since Oct. 7, 2023, has soared to 63,371, with 159,835 reported wounded.

