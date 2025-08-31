Death Toll Hits 76 Since Dawn Saturday Due To Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli army has been launching pummeling airstrikes since dawn Saturday in multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, which have killed 76 Palestinians and wounded others.
The occupation army also conducted huge leveling operations in numerous neighborhoods, primarily Al Zaytoun and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.
Medical sources reported that 38 martyrs were transferred to Al Shifa Hospital, 2 martyrs to Sheikh Radwan Clinic, 7 martyrs to Al Ahli Arab Hospital (Baptist Hospital) in Gaza City, 9 martyrs to Al Awda Hospital, 5 martyrs to Shuhada Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, and 15 martyrs to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Later Saturday, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Gaza enclave, since Oct. 7, 2023, has soared to 63,371, with 159,835 reported wounded.
The occupation army also conducted huge leveling operations in numerous neighborhoods, primarily Al Zaytoun and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.
Medical sources reported that 38 martyrs were transferred to Al Shifa Hospital, 2 martyrs to Sheikh Radwan Clinic, 7 martyrs to Al Ahli Arab Hospital (Baptist Hospital) in Gaza City, 9 martyrs to Al Awda Hospital, 5 martyrs to Shuhada Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, and 15 martyrs to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Later Saturday, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression against the Gaza enclave, since Oct. 7, 2023, has soared to 63,371, with 159,835 reported wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment