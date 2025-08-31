Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somalia, Djibouti Discuss Bilateral Cooperation


2025-08-31 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Acting Prime Minister of Somalia Salah Ahmed Jama met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti Abdulkadir Hussein Omar, who is currently visiting Somalia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation in the fields of security and economic development.

