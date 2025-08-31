17 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Texas Highway
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seventeen people were injured as a result of a multi-vehicle collision on a highway in eastern Texas, US, prompting their transfer to local hospitals and leading to the closure of the main road for several hours.
Lindale, Texas, Fire Chief Jeremy LaRue said that none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening following the crash along Interstate 20, which involved two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, adding that the crash happened near Lindale, which is about 144 kilometers east of Dallas.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed for more than two hours after the accident while crews cleaned oil and diesel fuel left on the roadway.
Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact causes and details of the incident.
