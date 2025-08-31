Hot, Hazy, Humid Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty at places at first, hot daytime with some clouds and humid by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first less than 3 KT, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 2 - 12 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 4 - 9 km.
