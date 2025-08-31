Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan BLASTS Pranit For Old 'Below-The-Belt' Jokes Weekend Ka Vaar


2025-08-31 04:01:13
Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Pranit More during Weekend Ka Vaar after his old stand-up clips mocking the superstar resurfaced. The actor-host warned him not to go 'beneath the belt' with humor. The dramatic confrontation left the house stunned as Salman also gave feedback to other contestants.

