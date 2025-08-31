North East Pulse: Mizoram Connects With National Rail Network India's 2Nd Highest Pier Bridge

Indian Railways completed the Bairabi–Sairang project, giving Mizoram direct rail connectivity. The 51.38 km stretch includes 48 tunnels and 148 bridges. Its tallest pier stands at 114m-42m higher than Qutub Minar, making it the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways. PM Modi laid the foundation in 2014; completed in 10 years.

