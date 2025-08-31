Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North East Pulse: Mizoram Connects With National Rail Network India's 2Nd Highest Pier Bridge


2025-08-31 04:01:13
Indian Railways completed the Bairabi–Sairang project, giving Mizoram direct rail connectivity. The 51.38 km stretch includes 48 tunnels and 148 bridges. Its tallest pier stands at 114m-42m higher than Qutub Minar, making it the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways. PM Modi laid the foundation in 2014; completed in 10 years.

