SCO Summit: PM Modi Receives Grand Red Carpet Welcome In Tianjin


2025-08-31 04:01:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a spectacular red-carpet reception in Tianjin, China, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Members of the Indian diaspora cheered, cultural performances marked his arrival, and the warm reception signals renewed momentum in India-China ties.

