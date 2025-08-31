SCO Summit: PM Modi Receives Grand Red Carpet Welcome In Tianjin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a spectacular red-carpet reception in Tianjin, China, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Members of the Indian diaspora cheered, cultural performances marked his arrival, and the warm reception signals renewed momentum in India-China ties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.