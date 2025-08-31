Qatar Meet Yemen, Target First Victory At U-20 Gulf Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will take on Yemen today in Abha, Saudi Arabia, in their second Group A match of the Gulf Youth Championship (U-20), which runs until September 9.

The young Qatari side earned a point in their opening match after a 2-2 draw with Kuwait, showing promising form in the tournament's early stages. Meanwhile, group leaders Saudi Arabia – who have three points – will face Kuwait later today at Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium.

Qatar's Spanish head coach Emmanuel Infante is targeting his first win of the tournament, which would raise the team's tally to four points and move them closer to a place in the semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of the match, Infante emphasised the importance of the tournament in giving players international exposure and valuable experience. He expressed confidence in the squad's potential to achieve strong results and continue developing technically through the competition.

Qatar will conclude their group stage campaign against hosts Saudi Arabia on September 3 at Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium.