Al Arabi, Al Rayyan To Compete In Arab Clubs Basketball Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) yesterday announced that Al Arabi and Al Rayyan clubs will represent Qatar in the 37th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship for Men, set to be held in Dubai from September 25 to October 6, 2025.

Organised by Al-Nasr Club of the UAE, this prestigious tournament will bring together 16 top Arab basketball teams.

The QBF highlighted that both clubs have begun intensive technical and physical preparations for the competition, underscoring the tournament's significance in elevating players' skills and fostering valuable regional experience.

The official draw, which will determine group stages and matchups, is scheduled for September 7, 2025, and will be conducted virtually. The lineup of 16 teams includes Al Arabi and Al Rayyan from Qatar, Al Kuwait, Kazma, and Al Qadisiya from Kuwait, Al Wahda and Homs Al Fidaa from Syria, Shaab Hadramout and Al Minaa from Yemen, Al Bashaer and Al Seeb from Oman, Al Hikma and Al Antoni from Lebanon, Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya, Al-Manama from Bahrain, and the host team, Al Nasr.

A technical meeting will take place in Dubai one day prior to the tournament's start. The organising committee has also introduced a key update to the foreign player regulations, allowing each team to register three professional players, replacing the previous rule of two foreign players and one Arab player. This change is expected to heighten competition and enhance the tournament's technical quality.