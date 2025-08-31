Qatar Win Double Trap Silver To Wrap Up Asian Championship With 7 Medals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Shymkent, Kazakhstan: Qatar's shooting team concluded their campaign at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship on a high note, winning the silver medal in the men's double trap team event and raising their overall tally to seven medals.

The trio of Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Saeed Abu Shareb and Rashid Al Athba delivered a strong performance, hitting 266 targets across four rounds to secure second place behind hosts Kazakhstan. India claimed the bronze.

Al Rumaihi also finished sixth in the individual double trap event.

Qatar's medal haul also included a silver from Raya Basil in the women's trap, and five bronze medals across various team and mixed events in trap, skeet, and rifle competitions.

The championship, held over two weeks in Shymkent, featured wide participation across Asia in pistol, rifle, skeet, and trap disciplines.

Secretary General of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation, Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti, hailed the achievement as a result of dedicated preparation and support from the Qatar Olympic Committee, calling it“a launchpad toward broader ambitions.”

The Qatari team returns home today.