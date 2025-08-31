Ghazni Residents Demand Revival Of Historic Monuments

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of southern Ghazni province have voiced concern over the deteriorating state of historical sites and monuments, urging the government to prioritise their restoration and preservation.

Provincial officials say that some monuments have already been rehabilitated, while efforts are under way to repair others.

Ghazni, one of Afghanistan's most ancient provinces, is home to numerous historical landmarks, around one hundred of which are registered with the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC).

In 2013, the province was declared the“Centre of Islamic Civilisation,” and several of its historic areas were reconstructed. However, due to poor workmanship, many of these sites have since fallen into disrepair.

According to local authorities, Ghaznīn Fort, several historical towers, the palace of Mohammad Sharif Khan, Qala-i-Ghaznīn Mosque, Begum Tomb and the shrine of Mullah Mushk Alam are among the landmarks most urgently in need of restoration.

Mohammad Ghaws Alimi, an elder from Ghazni's old city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the province has long been a cradle of ancient civilisations. Its monuments span pre-Islamic Zoroastrian and Buddhist eras, as well as Islamic relics from the Ghaznavid, Ghurid and Timurid dynasties.

“Historical monuments are the most authentic markers of a community's past,” he said, calling on the Islamic Emirate to ensure their protection.

Another elder, Sayed Agha Qadiri, stressed that cultural heritage embodies national identity and must be safeguarded.

“Our province is filled with countless historic monuments, each with its own unique background and value,” he explained.“Sadly, previous governments neglected their preservation, leaving many at risk of complete destruction.”

Qadiri listed Ghaznīn's historic fort, Bala Hisar, its minarets, Sharif Khan's palace, the old city's Grand Mosque, Bargat Fort, the grave of Hazrat Turk, Nai Qala, the mausoleum of Khwaja Malekyar Paranda, Begum Tomb, the tomb of Mullah Mushk Alam and the tomb of Shahabuddin among the most important sites requiring urgent protection.

Residents acknowledged that while some monuments have been repaired under the Islamic Emirate, many remain in a vulnerable state.

Cultural activist Mohammad Asif Hanifi described such landmarks as vital reflections of a nation's identity.

“The stronger a nation's heritage, the more vividly it showcases its deep history and civilisation,” he said.“Protecting these monuments is not optional-it is essential. If they vanish, we lose not just our past, but also our identity.”

Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, Director of Information and Culture in Ghazni, confirmed that some damaged monuments had been repaired last year, after years of destruction caused by conflict and natural disasters.

However, he warned that many others remain under serious threat, including Ghaznīn Fort, the historical towers, Mohammad Sharif Khan's palace, Qala-i-Ghaznīn Mosque, Begum Tomb and the shrine of Mullah Mushk Alam.

He added that he had repeatedly appealed to the ministry for assistance and called on international cultural organisations to contribute to preservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister for Arts and Culture at the MoIC, said during a recent visit to Ghazni that dozens of monuments across the country are currently undergoing restoration.

He assured residents that Ghazni has not been overlooked, and pledged that further steps would be taken to rehabilitate the province's historical landmarks still in disrepair.

