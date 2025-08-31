PM Modi In China: 'Right Choice For India, China To Be Friends', Says Chinese President Xi Jinping
PM Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to participate in the two-day SCO summit, which includes leaders from Russia, Central Asia, South and Southeast Asia, and West Asia, reflecting a united front of the Global South.
Chinese President said,“China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society.”
The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinpin came just five days after the United States imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil.
He further stressed that it is the right choice for both countries to be“friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together.”
During the talks, Modi noted that a sense of“peace and stability” has returned to the disputed Himalayan border.
Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.
During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit on August 18 and August 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.SCO Summit 2025
Meanwhile, this evening, the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.
The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from agencies)
